Soros And Paulson Have Made Investors More Money Than Disney Or McDonald's

George Soros’ Quantum Fund has not just some of the most incredible returns in the industry – he has the best absolute returns of anyone else – ever.



His investors’ returns are even better than an early investor in Apple’s.

From the Financial Times:

Soros has produced $32bn for his customers since setting up in 1973, an average of over $900m a year. Put another way, Mr Soros and his team of 300 have made their investors more than the total earnings of Apple, which employs 34,300, or Alcoa, one of America’s 30 largest manufacturers.

And since they opened, George Soros’s Quantum fund and John Paulson’s Paulson & Co have together made more money than Walt Disney or McDonald’s.

New research has determined the 10 most successful hedge fund managers ever.

Here’s who else is on the list, in order:

John Paulson’s Paulson & Co

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater

Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Global

Seth Klarman’s Baupost

Alan Howard’s Brevan Howard

David Tepper’s Appaloosa (#7)

Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital

Steve Cohen’s SAC Capital

Eddie Lampert’s ESL

Rick Sopher at Edmond de Rothschild Group, the chairman of Leveraged Capital Holdings, who did the research, has found some really fun stats.

Like Paulson and Co’s returns are just shy of the net income of Boeing Jets.

And he found that top 10 managers are mostly older funds, and they’re all American except one, Alan Howard’s Brevan Howard.

