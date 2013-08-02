Meet The Soros Portfolio Manager Who Worked On Breaking 'The Back Of Ackman'

All the attention on George Soros’ Herbalife investment has been on the legendary hedge fund manager himself.



But according to Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino and the New York Post’s Michelle Celarier, the Soros Fund Management portfolio manager who worked on the Herbalife investment was Paul Sohn.

CNBC’s Scott Wapner reported yesterday that Herbalife constituted one of the top three positions for Soros, according to sources familiar.

Herbalife is the stock that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square, is famously short because he believes it’s a “pyramid scheme.” So far, that bet hasn’t played out well for Ackman and other hedge fund managers, most notably his rival Carl Icahn, piled on by snapping up long positions.

According to the New York Post’s report, Sohn, 35, was going around and telling other fund managers that “George Soros broke the Bank of England” and that “George Soros can break the back of Ackman.”

We wanted to find out more about this fund manager, so we did a little digging.

Sohn graduated from Yale University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in economics with honours.

He was a star defensive player for the Bulldogs lacrosse team. While at Yale, he was also on the board of directors of the Yale College Student Investment Group.

When he was 28, he was named one of Trader Daily’s “30 Under 30.”

He joined Soros Fund Management right after college. Then he was hired by Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne to manage a tech stock portfolio. He then worked at Kingdon Capital Management before returning back to Soros, according to Trader’s Daily.

Outside of work, it appears that he volunteers with non-profit LIFT — a movement that aims to combat poverty and expand opportunity for all people in the United States.

His wife’s name is Sarah. You can see photos of them on Patrick McMullan.

