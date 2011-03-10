Soros On Icahn's Returning All Outside Money: "He Has His Own Problems"

Looks like Soros isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon.



Asked about the recent announcement from Carl Icahn that he’ll be returning all outside money to investors, Soros told an audience in Paris, according to Dealbook:

“Carl Icahn has his own problems.”

Icahn wrote to investors yesterday saying that despite great performance, withdrawls and concerns of an impending crisis have lead him to return $1.8 billion to investors.

From the letter, which is available in full here:

While it may sound “corny” to some, the losses that were incurred by investors in our funds in 2008 bothered me a great deal more, in many respects, than my own losses. Perhaps this is because over the years I have become inured to dealing with large “paper” losses for myself. During 2008 and part of 2009, unlike many other funds, we did not impose “gates” on our investors that would have prevented them from withdrawing capital from our funds if they chose to do so. Therefore investors seeking liquidity did withdraw a fair amount of cash from our funds.

Additionally, rather than liquidating positions that we believed in, we infused our own new capital into our funds which provided cash for withdrawing investors. As a result, fee paying assets now constitute only 25% ($1.76 billion) of total assets in the funds of approximately $7 billion.

While we are not forecasting renewed market dislocation, this possibility cannot be dismissed. Given the rapid market run-up over the past 2 years and our ongoing concerns about the economic outlook, and recent political tensions in the Middle East, I do not wish to be responsible to limited partners through another possible market crisis. After careful consideration of all relevant factors, we have determined to return all fee paying capital to investors.

Click here to see the 10 managers that we said will be next to retire last year (Carl Icahn is #11 on the list) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.