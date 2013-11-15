Billionaires Piled Into FedEx Last Quarter

It’s 13F time and hedge funds are filing their quarterly equity long holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission now.

We’ve noticed a handful have snapped up new stakes in FedEx.

George Soros’ family office hedge fund Soros Fund Management disclosed a new position in FedEx. Soros held 1,515,730 and 375,000 shares in call options, the filing shows.

On Tuesday, at the Dealbook Conference activist investor Daniel Loeb revealed that he had snapped up a new position in FedEx and that he met with the CEO, Fred Smith, recently. His 13F filing shows that his fund bought 2 million shares in the third quarter.

John Paulson also bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter, according to the securities filing. He held 646,800 shares during the quarter ended September 30.

