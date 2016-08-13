George Soros just lost another chief investment officer

George Soros’ CIO Ted Burdick is stepping down just eight months after being promoted to the role, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Burdick will remain at Soros Fund Management, running a credit portfolio,

Katherine Burton and Katia Porzecanski are reporting. The fund is searching for Burdick’s replacement, according to the report.

Soros, a billionaire philanthropist, turns 86 today.

Michael Vachon, a spokesman for Soros Fund Management, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.