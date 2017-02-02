One of the most senior women in finance is going to work for George Soros

One of the most senior women in finance is headed to run investing for billionaire philanthropist and investor George Soros.

Dawn Fitzpatrick, a senior exec at the asset-management arm of UBS, is taking over the position of chief investment officer for Soros Fund Management. She will oversee money for Soros, his family, and the Open Society Foundations, Soros’ philanthropic arm.

A spokesman for Soros confirmed the hire. Bloomberg earlier reported the news.

Fitzpatrick replaces Ted Burdick, who left the position last fall but remained at the firm. While her start date is unclear, Fitzpatrick would be Soros’ seventh CIO at Soros Fund Management since 2000.

At UBS, Fitzpatrick oversaw more than 500 billion Swiss francs across investment teams, according to her UBS bio. She previously was the head and CIO of a multibillion-dollar hedge fund owned by UBS. Fitzpatrick started her career in 1992 with O’Connor & Associates as a clerk on the American Stock Exchange.





