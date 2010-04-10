Soros Warns Of A "Negative Of A Bubble" In Greece

George Soros spoke to Bloomberg Television this morning about the crisis facing the euro zone over Greece. He believes Greece going to the market to sell its debt, in the long run, will create a “negative of a bubble” in the country. We believe he even mumbled “reverse bubble” in the interview.



0:18 Greece should not default, Europe must find the political will to follow through on lower interest rate loans for Greece

1:35 The hangup is with Germany, as the country’s Constitutional court is against the bailout

2:25 Greece is meeting the conditions of the IMF, but it needs European backing

3:05 If Greece has to borrow at the market rate, there is going to be a “negative of a bubble” for the country

