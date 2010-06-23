Soros: German Austerity Could Destroy The Euro

Vincent Fernando, CFA
And you thought Greece and the other PIIGS nations were the problem.

No, the real threat is Germany’s attempt to control spending, according to George Soros:

CNBC:

“German policy is a danger for Europe, it could destroy the European project,” said Soros, who earned $1 billion in 1992 by betting against the British pound.

He added in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit that he “could not rule out a collapse of the euro.”

“Right now the Germans are dragging their neighbours into deflation, which threatens a long phase of stagnation. And that leads to nationalism, social unrest and xenophobia. Democracy itself could be at risk,” he said.

