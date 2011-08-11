George Soros Just Got Sued For Allegedly Beating And Lying To His 28-Year-Old Ex

Brazilian soap star Adriana Ferreyr, 28, filed a blockbuster $50 million lawsuit yesterday against ex-boyfriend octogenarian George Soros, according to the NYPost. This lawsuit is pretty shocking, but then again the billionaire has lived through quite a few scandals and expensive breakups.



But this may have to do with Soros closing his hedge fund at the end of July.

Ferreyr dated Soros for five years before he heartlessly dumped her last year, the lawsuit claims.

She claims that he promised to give her an Upper East Side apartment worth $1.9 million.

In a recent one-night reunion, however, Soros allegedly whispered to her that he had given the apartment to another woman. And then he got violent:

“While still in bed, Soros slapped Ferreyr across the face and proceeded to put his hands around her neck in an attempt to choke her,” her lawsuit claims.

Soros, 80, then allegedly attempted to strike her with a glass lamp, and though he narrowly missed, it smashed on the floor and she cut her foot, which required three stitches.

According to a police report, she called cops, but no charges were filed.

Soros denies all claims.

In 2005, the legendary investor paid his second wife Susan Weber $24 million to hold onto his 16-room duplex at 1060 Fifth Ave.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.