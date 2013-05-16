George Soros Sold A Bunch Of Apple, And Dumped Two Banks

Legendary billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros has filed his latest 13F regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



During the first quarter ended March 31st, Soros exited his positions in Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and General Electric, the filing shows.

He also decreased his Apple stake. He owned 26,800 shares and 100,000 call options of the tech giant in Q1 compared with 183,976 shares in the previous quarter.

Just a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these securities filings.

