Soros: The Crisis Is Far From Over, And Derivatives Are A "licence To Kill"

George Soros is sounding a lot like Warren Buffett these days.



In a conference in Vienna, the famous investor said that Europe’s worsening debt situation is just “Act II” of the crisis, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg: “The collapse of the financial system as we know it is real, and the crisis is far from over,” Soros said today at a conference in Vienna. “Indeed, we have just entered Act II of the drama.”

Soros, 79, said the current situation in the world economy is “eerily” reminiscent of the 1930s with governments under pressure to narrow their budget deficits at a time when the economic recovery is weak.

But the kicker was what he had to say about credit default swaps. Soros called them a “licence to kill” and that they should only be allowed if there’s an “insurable interest.” Quite reminiscent of when Warren Buffett famously called derivatives “weapons of mass destruction.”

