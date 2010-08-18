Soros Cuts And Runs From Stocks, Yet Remains Bullish On 'The Ultimate Bubble'

The recent stock market swoon seems to have shaken the confidence of George Soros’s fund management company.



Soros Fund Management just cleaved its equities exposure by 42%, to $5.1billion as of end-June from $8.8 at end-March.

Telegraph:

Gone are Soros’s investments in Petrobras, Brazil’s oil giant, with investments in bellwether stocks such as Wal-Mart, JP Morgan Chase and Pfizer drastically reduced, cut by 99pc, 97pc and 95pc respectively.

Of those equities that do remain, the fund’s holding in a gold exchange traded fund constitutes his largest investment, some 13pc of the equity portfolio, worth $638m.

As a refresher, keep in mind this is the man who said that gold was the ‘ultimate bubble‘, but that when he sees bubbles he buys them. In his eyes at least, we guess stocks aren’t a bubble after all… or a bubble just about to burst. One or the other.

