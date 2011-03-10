Soros: The Chinese Model Of Suppressing Individuals Could Become The Envy Of The World

Apparently, Soros is considering the possibility that people might some day want to be censored and live in a socialist society like China’s.



He said yesterday at the Traveller’s Club in Paris, according to Dealbook:

“The world does need order, and that order needs maintenance. The idea that markets can correct their excesses turned out to be false.

“Perfect order and global governance are not realistic expectations. However, it is a sad fact that Western democracies provide less successful leadership than China.”

“[China’s model of state capitalism, in which the interests of the individual are subordinated to those of the government, pose a danger if its example becomes] “the envy of the world.”

He must think that things could get really bad in the Western world to think that anyone in a free-speech democracy is capable of envying life in China.

In fact, let’s take a look at what’s going on there right now and you tell us if you’d ever envy its leadership.

Today in China, gchat, skype, and video chat are blocked, according to a resident.

And here’s why: the past few Sundays, small groups of protestors have organised online and gathered to perform “strolls,” that turned out to be little more than a few people.

But because word got out that protests might take place, the designated area was surrounded with reporters and police, according to Hollywood Reporter, which writes:

Yet when camera crews showed up – and when the outgoing U.S. ambassador, Jon Huntsman, went to McDonald’s to eat lunch with his family and their security detail – Chinese police swarmed the scene, throwing a BBC cameraman into a van, and severely beating a reporter from Bloomberg News.

And the Hollywood Reporter’s says he and other journalists have been contacted by Chinese authorities about regulations on their behaviour.

And of course, a spokesman for the Minsitry denies the beating.

A spokeswoman form China’s Foreign Ministry denied overseas journalists were beaten by Chinese police, saying at a regular press conference: “There is no such issue as Chinese police officers beating foreign journalists.”

