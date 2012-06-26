Why George Soros Thinks This Week Is So Huge For Europe

Today, George Soros revealed a plan for Europe to fix itself. The timing of his plan coincides with a big EU Summit coming up. In a brief video, we explain his plan, and why this week is crucial.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
Don’t Miss:
• Why Larry Page’s Sudden Health Issues Have Everyone Worried
• QUIZ: Can You Pronounce The Names Of These 10 European Leaders?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.