Soros Reveals Stake In Facebook

Hedge fund Soros Funds has filed his quarter 13-F report with the SEC.



According to the report, Soros completely dumped his stakes in Citigroup (420,000 shares), JP Morgan (701,400 shares) and Goldman Sachs (120,000 shares), leaving him with no position in any major financials at all.

He also got rid of minor stakes in Dell (3,100) and Intel (10,600).

As for going long, Soros revealed a a position in Facebook, having bought 341,000 shares.

