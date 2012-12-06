Penn State Sorority Sisters Are In Trouble For This Racist Photo

Chi Omega

Photo: Tumblr

Penn State’s Chi Omega sorority apologized on Tuesday after a pretty racist photo of its members hit Tumblr last week, The Daily Collegian reports.The photo, in which the girls are wearing sombreros and fake mustaches and are holding offensive signs, was supposedly taken at a Mexican fiesta-themed party around Halloween, Onward State reports.



The signs read: “Will mow lawn for weed & beer,” and “I don’t cut grass I smoke it.”

Penn State’s Panhellenic Council is investigating the chapter and is working on “educational directives.”

Chi Omega’s chapter president apologized “for portraying inappropriate and untrue stereotypes,” according to The Daily Collegian.

