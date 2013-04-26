The Sorority Girl Who Wrote That Nasty Email To Her Sisters Has Resigned

The University of Maryland sorority sister who wrote that awful email berating her fellow Delta Gammas for “being so f***ing AWKWARD and so f***ing BORING” during Greek Week activities with a frat appears to have been booted from the sorority.



Delta Gamma posted a note saying it had accepted the student’s resignation on its Facebook wall yesterday, noting “the tone and content of the email was highly inappropriate and unacceptable by any standard.”

The note said:

No matter who released it to the public or how it reached such a mass audience, the email content should not reflect on any sorority woman in general or any fraternal organisation at large.

This is a regrettable action by a college junior – a personal email that is now on view for a global audience. And as all reasonable people can agree, this is an email that should never have been sent by its author. Period.

This email should not be depicted in any way as standard or routine or tied to any official sorority voice. It is not an official voice or message and should not be construed as such.

For the young woman who wrote it, we can only express our regret and concerns for landing notoriety in this manner.

We now consider this matter closed.

The curse-laden email appeared on Gawker last week and quickly went viral.

One positive outcome of the whole debacle: This delightful dramatic reading of the email by actor Michael Shannon, by FunnyOrDie:

Michael Shannon Reads the Insane Delta Gamma Sorority Letter from Michael Shannon

