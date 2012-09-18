SORKIN: Occupy Wall Street Will Barely Be An Asterisk In The History Books

Photo: Linette Lopez for Business Insider

New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin, the author of “Too Big To Fail,” is out with a column on Occupy Wall Street following the movement’s one-year anniversary yesterday. His opening line pretty much sums up his piece…



“It will be an asterisk in the history books, if it gets a mention at all.”

Basically, the crux of his argument is that the Occupy movement, which he calls “a fad,” failed to actually make meaningful changes even though it sparked a national conversation on economic inequality.

Sorkin writes:

“But consider this: Has the debate over breaking up the banks that were too big to fail, save for a change of heart by the former chairman of Citigroup, Sanford I. Weill, really changed or picked up steam as a result of Occupy Wall Street? No. Have any new regulations for banks or businesses been enacted as a result of Occupy Wall Street? No. Has there been any new meaningful push to put Wall Street executives behind bars as a result of Occupy Wall Street? No.”

