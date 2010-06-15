Sorkin: Goldman's Doing Fine In The Only Category That Matters

For all the talk about how Goldman Sachs (GS) bets against or screws over its clients, there’s a notable lack of frustration with the company from the firm’s actual clients.



That’s the gist of Andrew Ross Sorkin’s latest Dealbook column:

As unsatisfying as this may be to the firm’s detractors, the people who seem to believe in Goldman are the ones who pay its bills.

“We trust them,” Jeffrey R. Immelt, the chief executive of General Electric, told an audience at the 92nd Street Y in New York last month. “People need to tone down the rhetoric around financial services and stop the populism and be adults.”

In recent weeks, BP went looking for advisers to help it think through the liabilities of the spill. Considering BP’s own public relations problems, you might think it would stay far away from Goldman. But no, Goldman is now one of those advisers.

