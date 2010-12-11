Why Gawker Will Cover Brett Favre's Sexting Scandal And The New York Times Won't

When Deadspin ran a story alleging that Brett Favre sent nude photos of himself to Jenn Sterger, traffic to the Gawker Media sports blog blew up.



The New York Times didn’t acknowledge the existence of the Deadspin story until the NFL announced that they would investigate the Favre allegations. In this day and age of rapid-fire news, why did the New York Times wait for what seemed like an eternity to report on the story?

Nick Denton and Andrew Ross Sorkin explain the key difference between Gawker and the New York Times.

