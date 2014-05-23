NY Times' Sorkin: Ben Bernanke Wants To Be The Next Commissioner Of Baseball

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, left, and first baseman Adam LaRoche, center, greet Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve, before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012, in Washington.

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke wants to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner of Major League Baseball, New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin said this morning on CNBC’s Squawk On The Street.

Sorkin was responding to a New York Times story by Michael S. Schmidt about how Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is attempting to derail the succession plan Selig has put in place, over fears he will lose his current standing as an influential owner.

“You should all know — it’s not in this story — but who wants to be baseball commissioner that’s on the list? Who really wants it, that we talk about every day?” Sorkin begins. “The one man who wants the job, who may surprise you, is Ben Bernanke. He’s a huge fan of baseball … In case the search committee is out there.”

Bernanke is a well-known Washington Nationals fan. He recently received a personal tour of the team’s stadium and became friendly with some of the players. According to a 2012 anecdote from Bloomberg’s Al Hunt, Bernanke ” goes to a bunch of games, in a baseball cap and jeans. You can barely recognise him.” Though it lacks a pro team, South Carolina, where Bernanke grew up, has a significant baseball presence in the form of various amateur teams.

Bernanke is currently in residence at the Brookings institution. His spokesman said he had no comment.

Schmidt’s story is a must-read — here’s what happens when he reaches Reinsdorf to ask his feelings about Rob Manfred, Selig’s current deputy and his presumed successor: “What I have said about Rob is none of your business,” Mr. Reinsdorf said in a telephone interview, interjecting an expletive.

