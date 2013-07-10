One Of The Most Important Women In Tech Just Unveiled Her New Fashion Startup

Earlier this year, we found out that Foodspotting co-founder Soraya Darabi was working on new, super stealthy startup.



Darabi had already raised $1.35 million from undisclosed investors, according to an SEC filing.

At the time, all we knew was that Zady would be something like Etsy.

Now, Zady is finally pulling back the curtains. The startup pegs itself as an “online destination and shopping platform for consumers who care about the origins of the items they purchase.”

It’s all about transparency and giving customers detailed information about where the product came from, who the designers and manufacturers are, the materials used, and where those materials came from.

The company will officially launch in late August. Already, its partners include Imogene + Willie, Clare Vivier, and Gerald & Stewart.

Darabi is undoubtedly one of the most important women in tech. She already has one successful startup under her belt, Foodspotting, which OpenTable acquired for $10 million. Though, she left the company a few months prior to the deal.

