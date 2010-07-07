"Most Creative Person" Soraya Darabi Joins Foodspotting

Former New York Times and Drop.io staffer Soraya Darabi — recently named the 53rd most creative person in business by Fast Company — has a new gig.



Darabi, who made our Silicon Alley 100 list last year — is now co-founder and leader of biz dev and marketing for Foodspotting, a location/mobile/social website/iPhone app for foodies.

The idea of Foodspotting is that you take pictures of your food and share them; sort of a “Foursquare for food.” Darabi will be showing off the service at tonight’s New York Tech Meetup.

Foodspotting was started last year by Alexa Andrzejewski, a User Experience Designer from Adaptive Path, and Ted Grubb, a Rails Engineer behind Get Satisfaction. It’s playing in the location/mobile industry currently led by Foursquare, Yelp, Twitter, Gowalla, etc., but could emerge as a valuable service to a food publisher/TV network or another location/mobile company.

Darabi says she’s been advising the company since last December, but is now taking on a fuller role.

Darabi joined Drop.io late last year — a high-profile hire away from the NYT, where she worked in social media marketing — and helped the company launch PressLift, a service for better press releases. Why did she leave so quickly? Darabi declined to comment, but Drop.io cofounder/CEO Sam Lessin says “it was a mutual decision based on where we are going as a technology company and her interest set.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.