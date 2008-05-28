"Sopranos" Stars to Auction Off Costumes

The Associated Press writes: Tony Soprano is shedding his wardrobe for charity. James Gandolfini, who starred on the hit HBO series, is selling off 24 outfits, including the button-down blue shirt he wore in the opening credits and the bathrobe he donned to fetch the morning newspaper.



Proceeds from the June 25 pop culture auction at Christie’s will go to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit group that assists severely wounded soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. Estimates for the costumes start at $500.

Gandolfini’s wardrobe, which includes many outfits with the original production tags attached, is expected to bring up to $36,500. Read more from the AP.

