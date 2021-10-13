THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Sopranos,’ 14 years after the series finale

Imperioli has since guest-starred on “The Office” and “Girls.”

After “The Sopranos,” Imperioli starred on sci-fi crime drama “Life on Mars” and police procedural “Detroit 1-8-7,” both of which were canceled by ABC after one season.

Throughout the early 2010s, Imperioli guest-starred on several shows. He played Dr. Wattabi on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” in 2010, Powell Goldman on a 2012 episode of “Girls,” and Sensei Billy on a season nine episode of “The Office.”

Imperioli also had a recurring role on season seven of “Californication,” and made appearances on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Lucifer,” and “Blue Bloods” in recent years. The actor also played Lex on the 2015 Amazon comedy show “Mad Dogs,” and took on the role of Eddie on “Alex, Inc.” in 2018.

More recently, Imperioli played former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” and starred in the 2020 series “Lincoln Rhyme: Bone Collector” before it was canceled by NBC.

In addition to his television credits, Imperioli wrote and directed the 2009 drama “The Hungry Ghosts.” He’s appeared in numerous films in the years since “The Sopranos” ended, including “The Lovely Bones” in 2009, “Oldboy” in 2013, “The Wannabe” in 2015, and “Primal” in 2019.

The actor played boxing trainer Angelo Dundee in the 2020 film “One Night in Miami,” and reprised his role as Christopher to narrate the “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Imperioli is also a musician. His band Zopa released their first album, “La Dolce Vita,” in 2020.

The actor currently cohosts a podcast with “Sopranos” costar Steve Schirripa called “Talking Sopranos,” where the two dissect the HBO drama episode by episode.