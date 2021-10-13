THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Sopranos,’ 14 years after the series finale

- “The Sopranos” premiered January 10, 1999 on HBO. The drama follows mobster Tony Soprano.
- In the years since the critically-acclaimed show ended in 2007, many of its stars have kept acting.
- Edie Falco went on to star on “Nurse Jackie,” but James Gandolfini died in 2013.
His complex relationships with his wife Carmela, children AJ and Meadow, and other family members are also explored.
Gandolfini would go on to produce documentaries for HBO, like “Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq,” about injured veterans from the Iraq war, and “Wartorn,” focusing on the effects of PTSD on soldiers.
The actor also appeared in numerous other projects after “The Sopranos” wrapped. He starred opposite Marcia Gay Harden and Jeff Daniels in the Broadway play “God of Carnage,” voiced a character in the 2009 film “Where the Wild Things Are,” and had a minor role in the remake of “The Taking of Pelham 123.”
In the year before his death, Gandofini produced the HBO film “Hemingway & Gellhorn,” and reuinted with “Sopranos” creator David Chase for the coming-of-age film “Not Fade Away.”
Sadly, Gandolfini died in 2013 during a trip to Rome with his family. His final two projects, rom-com “Enough Said” (with Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and crime drama “The Drop” (costarring Tom Hardy and Noomi Rapace) were released posthumously.
Following the end of “The Sopranos,” Falco also guest-starred on “30 Rock.” She later appeared on “Law & Order True Crime” in 2016, and “Horace and Pete” in 2017. Falco also starred on the CBS police drama “Tommy,” but it was canceled in mid-2020 after one season.
She’s appeared in several Broadway and off-Broadway plays, including 2011’s “The House of Blue Leaves,” and “The True” in 2018.
In addition to her numerous TV roles, Falco has kept up a steady string of film roles, starring in 2016’s “The Comedian,” and also appearing in “Landline,” “I Love You, Daddy,” “Megan Leavey,” and “Outside In” in 2017.
She was also featured in several movies the following year, including “Viper Club” and “The Land of Steady Habits.”
Falco was supposed to reprise her role as Carmela in this year’s “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark,” but her scenes were ultimately cut from the final film.
Most recently, Falco played Hillary Clinton on “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” opposite Clive Owen as former president Bill Clinton, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.
In addition to her film credits, Bracco has had numerous roles on TV shows after “The Sopranos.” She guest-starred on “Lipstick Jungle” in 2008, as well as “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” in 2011.
Bracco narrated the series “I Married a Mobster” that same year, and voiced a therapist similar to Dr. Melfi on animated show “BoJack Horseman” in 2016. She also appeared on Showtime’s comedy “Dice,” and starred on “Rizzoli & Isles” from 2010 to 2016.
More recently, Bracco had a recurring role on “Blue Bloods” from 2017 to 2018, and currently plays Tim’s mom on the British comedy show “Jerk.”
Throughout the early 2010s, Imperioli guest-starred on several shows. He played Dr. Wattabi on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” in 2010, Powell Goldman on a 2012 episode of “Girls,” and Sensei Billy on a season nine episode of “The Office.”
Imperioli also had a recurring role on season seven of “Californication,” and made appearances on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Lucifer,” and “Blue Bloods” in recent years. The actor also played Lex on the 2015 Amazon comedy show “Mad Dogs,” and took on the role of Eddie on “Alex, Inc.” in 2018.
More recently, Imperioli played former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” and starred in the 2020 series “Lincoln Rhyme: Bone Collector” before it was canceled by NBC.
In addition to his television credits, Imperioli wrote and directed the 2009 drama “The Hungry Ghosts.” He’s appeared in numerous films in the years since “The Sopranos” ended, including “The Lovely Bones” in 2009, “Oldboy” in 2013, “The Wannabe” in 2015, and “Primal” in 2019.
The actor played boxing trainer Angelo Dundee in the 2020 film “One Night in Miami,” and reprised his role as Christopher to narrate the “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.”
Imperioli is also a musician. His band Zopa released their first album, “La Dolce Vita,” in 2020.
The actor currently cohosts a podcast with “Sopranos” costar Steve Schirripa called “Talking Sopranos,” where the two dissect the HBO drama episode by episode.
In addition to his film roles, Chianese played Stuart on season three of “Damages,” appeared on a 2010 episode of “Blue Bloods,” and made a guest appearance on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” in 2011.
He also played Leander Whitlock on “Boardwalk Empire” from 2011 to 2013, and had a recurring role on “The Good Wife” from 2012 to 2015.
In 2019, Chianese joined the cast of the NBC drama “The Village,” but it was canceled after one season.
In 2019, Pastore appeared in crime thriller “Vault,” and sports drama “Bottom of the 9th.” His most recent film credits include Amadore Condimento in “Made in Chinatown,” and Vito in “The Birthday Cake.”
Pastore has been equally prolific in his television career, appearing on shows like “Everybody Hates Chris” and “General Hospital.” He played Terry on adult animated show “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” and had a recurring role on Disney sitcom “Pair of Kings” from 2010 to 2012.
He’s also appeared on “Blue Bloods” and “Hawaii Five-O,” and currently plays Fat Larry on the Hulu drama “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” about the formation of hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan.
The New York native launched an eponymous brand of pasta sauce in 2019, which is reportedly made with San Marzano tomatoes.
After the show wrapped, Van Zandt continued making music, releasing an album called “Soulfire” in 2017, and “Summer of Sorcery” in 2019. He also continued playing with Springsteen’s band, touring with them in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2016.
In addition to his music career, Van Zandt has continued acting. He starred in, cowrote, and produced an English and Norwegian series called “Lilyhammer,” about an ex-mafioso who flees to Norway. The show ran for three seasons before it was canceled in 2015.
Van Zandt also guest-starred on “American Dad!” in 2016, and starred in the 2018 film “The Christmas Chronicles.”
Most recently, he played Italian-American singer Jerry Vale in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film “The Irishman.”
Sirico has also had roles in several TV movies, including “A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa” in 2008, and “Jersey Shore Shark Attack” in 2012.
In addition to his film credits, the actor has had guest roles on shows like “Medium,” “Family Guy,” and “American Dad!,” among others. He also appeared on several episodes of Van Zandt’s show “Lilyhammer.”
His most recent project was the 2019 short film “Return to Me.”
Iler revealed in a rare 2020 interview with “Sopranos” costars Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli that he struggled with alcohol and drug abuse following the show.
He also said that it was painful for him to watch “The Sopranos,” given how close he was with the late Gandolfini.
More recently, Sigler voiced the character Princess Rebeca on Disney’s animated fantasy show “Elena of Avalor,” and starred opposite comedian Eric Wareheim on Adult Swim’s “Beef House.”
Sigler has also appeared in numerous films, including “Beneath the Dark,” “I Do,” “Jewtopia,” and “Mobtown.”
The actress currently hosts the podcast “Pajama Pants” with her former onscreen brother Robert Iler and comedian Kasseem G. On the podcast, the hosts interview stars (including “Sopranos” alums) and talk about new developments in their lives.
A younger Livia was recently portrayed in the “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” by Vera Farmiga.
She later starred as Wendy on “Sons of Anarchy,” making her first appearance on season one in 2008 before joining the series as a regular for seasons four through seven. De Matteo also played Angie on season six of “Desperate Housewives” in 2008, and guest starred on “Law & Order: SVU” in 2011, “Californication” in 2012, “The Mindy Project” in 2013, and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” in 2015.
More recently, de Matteo starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta on the NBC police procedural “Shades of Blue” from 2016 to 2018. The “Sopranos” star has a recurring role on ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” and currently stars on Amazon’s drama “Paradise City.”
In addition to her TV credits, de Matteo has also appeared in numerous films, including “Broken English” in 2007, “New York, I Love You” in 2009, “Dark Places” in 2015, and “Don’t Sleep” in 2017.
Like Imperioli, De Matteo also hosts a podcast called “Gangster Goddess Broad-cast” with Chris Kushner, which follows the two as they rewatch and dissect episodes of “The Sopranos.”
She’s also had a recurring role as Judge Felicia Catano on “Law & Order: SVU” since 2013. Turturro guest-starred on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Night Of” in 2016, and “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2017.
The actress had a recurring role on “The Blacklist” from 2017 to 2021, and most recently played Gail, the werewolf love interest of vampire Nandor, on “What We Do in the Shadows.”
Turturro has appeared in films as well, playing Nancy in 2010’s “A Little Help,” Anna in 2014’s “Rob the Mob,” and Margaret in 2018’s “Head Full of Money,” among other roles.
From 2011 to 2014, he played Dino on “Blue Bloods,” and had guest roles on “The Blacklist” and “The Good Wife” in 2015. The next year, Ventimiglia appeared on “Elementary,” “Vinyl,” and “Bull,” and 2019 saw him guest star on “At Home with Amy Sedaris” and “Reprisal.”
More recently, Ventimiglia played Detective Eddy Costa on “Jessica Jones” from 2018 to 2019, and appeared on “Joe Pera Talks With You” in 2020.
Ventimiglia has been equally prolific in his film career, appearing in the biopic of Biggie Smalls “Notorious” and in “The Hungry Ghosts” (written and directed by his “Sopranos” costar Michael Imperioli) in 2009. He’s also appeared in 2012’s “The Iceman,” 2013’s “Blood Ties,” 2015’s “The Wannabe,” and 2016’s “Money Monster,” among other titles.
The actor guest-starred on “Sirens” and “Benders” in 2015, and voiced a character on animated sitcom “Jeff & Some Aliens” in 2017.
Schirripa is an accomplished film actor as well, and has appeared in 2009’s “The Hungry Ghosts” (opposite several “Sopranos” alums), “Hereafter” in 2010, “Jersey Boys” in 2014, and “Wonder Wheel” in 2017.
He currently co-hosts the “Talking Sopranos” podcast with Michael Imperioli. The two actors’ oral history of “The Sopranos,” titled “Woke Up This Morning,” will be released later this year.