Sophie Turner told Joe Jonas she would only date him if he agreed to watch all the 'Harry Potter' movies

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Joe Jonas had a video call with James Corden.

Joe Jonas said Sophie Turner had a very specific condition when they started dating on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday.

She said they could only go out if he watched the “Harry Potter” movies.

Jonas said he has since fallen in love with them, and Turner herself has recently binged all of the “Lord of the Rings” films in lockdown.

They have also been building a lot of Lego sets– Hogwarts, the Batmobile, “Stranger Things,” and many more.

Joe Jonas appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where he revealed that Sophie Turner had a pretty specific condition to them dating – he had to watch the “Harry Potter” movies.

“Sophie, she told me, she said … ‘If you’re going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters,” Jonas said via video call.

“Because every Christmas, for those of you who are watching that don’t know, every Christmas in the UK they just stream and play ‘Harry Potter’ – all of them.”

He added he now loves the movies, and in return, Turner had to watch “Lord of the Rings.” In fact, she has been binge-watching them in lockdown.

The couple has also made “plenty of Legos” while being stuck inside, Jonas said, including three LOTR sets, a 7,000 piece Hogwarts, the Batmobile, and “Stranger Things.”

“To be fair Sophie’s the talented one when it comes to Legos,” he said. “I help by sorting the different pieces.”

