Sophie Turner gives a scathing message to anti-maskers on Instagram

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Actress Sophie Turner.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner posted a new video on Instagram in which she advocated for people to wear masks.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” Turner said. “And that’s the tea.”

Turner gave birth to her first child with her husband Joe Jonas this year.

Currently, Los Angeles, where Turner lives, is under a “safer at home” order which requires all people to wear a face covering when they leave their home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner has a simple message for her 15 million followers on Instagram: Wear a mask.

On Wednesday afternoon, Turner uploaded a video of herself to her Instagram story, where she addressed people who might be averse to wearing a face covering in the middle of the worst rise of COVID-19 cases seen yet in the US.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” Turner said in the video. “And that’s the tea.”

Turner gave birth to her first child with husband Joe Jonas over the summer. The couple lives in Los Angeles, where COVID-19 case numbers have been breaking new records almost daily.

Representatives for Turner did not immediately return Insider’s request for additional comment.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys.

The CDC’s guidelines state that masks can not only help protect people around you from COVID-19 but also offer protection for the wearer.

“Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation,” the CDC’s recent November report says.

As of December, Turner’s home city of Los Angeles is under a “safer at home” order which requires all people to wear a face covering when they leave their home.

The same day Turner posted her pro-mask message on Instagram, Los Angeles Times reporter Soumya Karlamangla said LA county officials were estimating that “1 in 80 people in the county are currently infectious with the virus.” There are currently 1,666,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California as a whole, with 21,681 reported deaths.

Turner and Jonas have been private about the pregnancy and birth of their first child. The couple didn’t publicly comment on Turner’s pregnancy until after the baby was born in July, and even then the couple chose to only share a few photos from earlier in the year.

You can follow Turner on Instagram and view her stories here.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.