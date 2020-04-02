Sophie Turner is 'kind of loving' being quarantined because it's forcing Joe Jonas to spend more time with her

- Sophie Turner did a virtual interview with late-night host Conan O’Brien on Tuesday and said she’s “kind of loving” being stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Aside from being a “homebody” and “introvert,” the “Survive” actress said that self-isolating is forcing husband Joe Jonas to spend more time with her.
- “Everything seems to be working out in my favour here,” Turner said. “Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me.”
- She added: “So, it’s kind of like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”
