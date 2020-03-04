Sophie Turner thought Joe Jonas might have been a catfish when he asked her to meet for the 1st time, so she brought friends for backup

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019.

Sophie Turner spoke to Elle magazine about meeting now-husband Joe Jonas for the first time in 2016, after he direct messaged her and asked if she wanted to hang out in the UK.

The “Game of Thrones” star said that he messaged her and she thought he was a catfish, so she “brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him,” just in case.

Jonas showed up with a friend and the couple “talked for hours.”

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d—,'” Turner told Elle magazine, speaking openly about the Jonas Brothers member messaging her in 2016 and asking if she wanted to meet up in the UK.

“I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish – or I don’t know what,” the-24-year-old “Game of Thrones” star continued. “I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

Turner went on to say that she met up with Jonas at a “local s—ty bar, dirty, with great music and people throwing up everywhere” in Camden, the neighbourhood she was living in at the time.

To her surprise, Jonas showed up without a security guard. Instead, “he brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us.”

Turner went on to say that they immediately clicked and “talked for hours,” eventually becoming “inseparable.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2019.

The “X-Men” star previously spoke about how her relationship with the 30-year-old singer started during a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” she said. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

Jonas also told Dr. Phil in 2019 that they “were all in” and “knew it was something unique.”

Turner and Jonas’ engagement was revealed in October 2017 and they had a star-studded party to celebrate. The pair went on to have two wedding ceremonies in 2019: one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner met in 2016.

The first ceremony was on May 1 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed.

That wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and the guests included celebrities who were also at the awards show, like Khalid, the country duo Dan + Shay, and the other members of the Jonas family. DJ Diplo live-streamed the event on Instagram.

The following month, they tied the knot during a more formal wedding ceremony in France, a country that Jonas explained was “mutual ground” for them.

In February 2020, multiple publications (including Just Jared, “E! News,” and Us Weekly) reported that Turner and Jonas are expecting their first child together.

