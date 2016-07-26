Sophie Turner made the 'Game of Thrones' team take shots before Comic-Con

HBO Sansa isn’t always so serious.

The “Game of Thrones” team was much more relaxed during the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con, in contrast to last year’s event, where they faced backlash about rape depictions and avoided questions about Jon Snow’s fate.

But, their laid back attitude this year might be thanks to Sansa Stark.

Towards the start of the panel, showrunner David Benioff revealed that actress Sophie Turner had a good way to get everyone to relax before the team chatted about the show.

“[She] made us do vodka shots beforehand,” Benioff said, causing Turner to laugh.

“I’m 20 — I can’t do any of that!” she responded.

Though the actress might not be old enough to drink legally here in the States, she’s been able to drink in her U.K. homeland since she was 18.

Turner had other great moments from the panel as well.

Moderator Rob McElhenney, from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” asked the actress why she Sansa kept her letter to Littlefinger a secret.

After saying she had wondered the same thing, Turner came to a very simple conclusion: “Sansa didn’t tell Jon because she wanted all the credit and it was a more dramatic moment when he showed up — and that makes really good television.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast had fun at Comic Con this year.

She also suggested that Littlefinger could end up on the Iron Throne, much to the audience’s disagreement.

“I just think it would be fun!” she protested. “It would be quirky and sadistic. We like that kind of thing — we all watch ‘Game of Thrones.'”

Well, she is right about that.

One audience member asked Turner about a possible romance in Sansa’s future between her and Jon, since they aren’t technically siblings, and he does likes redheads. (RIP, Ygritte.)

“Ah, here we go. Let’s get the party started,” Turner responded. “Jon likes redheads, he does. But Jon and Sansa grew up together, they might as well be siblings … they have that sibling rivalry. I swear to God, Dave and Dan, if you make anything happen like that, I will kill you.”

