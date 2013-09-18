Sophie Mirabella Has Conceded Defeat To Cathy McGowan After A Long Battle For The Seat Of Indi

Liberal incumbent Sophie Mirabella has conceded defeat to independent candidate Cathy McGowan in the Victorian seat of Indi, ten days after Australians voted in a federal election.

The announcement came on the same day Mirabella’s party colleagues were sworn into ministry positions by the Governor General in Canberra.

Mirabella suffered a 9% swing against her to lose the seat, which had been considered too close to call by the Australian Electoral Commission.

The margin was slim enough to see Mirabella earlier rule herself out of Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s front bench team, in which she would have secured a place had she won her seat.

“This election is over and the responsibility for the outcome is mine,” Mirabella said in a statement. “Despite the closeness of the count I have decided not to seek a recount.”

“I will work with every ounce of my being to see this seat returned to the Coalition but that is for another day,” she said.

