Sophia Vergara Is The Highest-Earning TV Actress By A Landslide

ABC America’s favourite television trophy wife, Sofia Vergara pocketed $US30 million in the past year.

The Alpha Female of the “Modern Family” clan, Sophia Vergara took the top spot on Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid TV Actresses of 2013, for the second year in a row.

Vergara’s earnings reached $30 million, thanks to a 16-time Emmy-winning ABC sitcom and a bilingual portfolio of endorsement deals.

The 41-year-old Colombian beauty has a clothing line at Kmart and is a spokeswoman for Diet Pepsi, Covergirl, Rooms To Go, Comcast, and State Farm insurance.

“Law & Order: SVU” veteran Mariska Hartigay and the resident bombshell on “The Big Bang Theory,” Kelly Cuoco, tied for second place.

In May, Hartigay signed on for a 15th season of the cop drama, which averages an estimated 53 million viewers per episode.

Cuoco leapt 10 spots after receiving a raise, giving her $300,000 an episode, and padding her income with endorsements for Priceline and Toyota.

This year, the “Desperate Housewives” Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross disappeared from the list after leaving Wisteria Lane after eight seasons.

Kate Walsh (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Marg Helegenberger (“CSI”), Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) also fell from the top 20.

See who else made the Highest-Paid TV Actresses cut:

1. Sophia Vergara, “Modern Family” — $US30 million

2. Kaley Cuoco, “Big Bang Theory” — $US11 million

3. Mariska Hartigay, “Law & Order: SVU” — $US11 million

4. Tina Fey, “30 Rock” — $US10 million

5. Bethenny Frankel, “The Real Housewives of New York City” — $US10 million

6-8. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” — $US10 million (each)

9. Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” — $US10 million

10. Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy” — $US10 million

11. Cobie Smulders, “How I Met Your Mother” — $US9 million

12. Alyson Hannigan, “How I Met Your Mother” — $US8 million

13. Amy Poehler, “Parks & Recreation” — $US7 million

14. Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” — $US7 million

15. Lena Dunham, “GIRLS” — $US6 million

16. Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” — $US6 million

17. Courtney Cox, “Cougar Town” — $US6 million

18. Whitney Cummings, “Whitney,” “Love You, Mean It,” and “Two Broke Girls” — $US5 million

19. Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project” — $US4 million

20. Kerry Washington, “Scandal” — $US3 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.