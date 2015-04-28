Actress Sophia Bush posts moving tribute to her Google exec ex-boyfriend who was killed on Everest during earthquake

On Saturday, over 2,200 people were killed after the worst Nepal earthquake in over 80 years.

The earthquake triggered an avalanche on the slopes of Mount Everest, killing at least 17 people and injuring 61 others.

Among those killed was Google executive Dan Fredinburg, head of privacy for Google X, who survived last year’s deadly avalanche on Mount Everest, according to media reports and his Instagram account.

Fredinburg was quite the adventurer, often posting pictures from his journeys to his Instagram. On his Twitter bio, Fredinburg describes himself as an “Adventurer, Inventor, and Energetic Engineer @ Google.”

In 2013, Fredinburg gained publicity for another reason — dating “One Tree Hill” and “Chicago P.D.” actress and activist, Sophia Bush.

The couple first went public that year at Coachella:

In July 2013, Bush gushed about her new boyfriend on Instagram after hosting VH1’s Do Something Awards:



“I usually shy away from personal stuff, but I’m feeling real emotional tonight… Hosting the @DoSomething Awards was a milestone for me. And I wouldn’t have been the same without this man by my side. Thank you, Dan, for loving my passion and my fight. Thank you for being the spark to my match. (And yeah, shout out to @Ted_Baker for making such damn sexy suits. ;)#hotness) #worththewait #happy#unselfishcoupleselfie.”

Fredinburg posted the same photo to his account at the time, writing: “So grateful to be on the arm of the benevolent, world changing @sophiabush at the #DSAwards

@DoSomething.”

A few weeks before Bush went public with their romance, Fredinburg had posted a birthday message for the actress:

“Happy birthday to the most incredible ball of energy that is @sophiabush You never cease to amaze me with your love and compassion for those around you, unlimited talents and eternal sense of adventure!”

The two had since broken up, but apparently remained very close friends.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pencils of Promise Sophia Bush and Dan Fredinburg with friends Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen, Tehillah Voslevitz, and Adam Braun at the Pencils of Promise gala.

Afternews that Fredinburg had been killed on Mount Everest over the weekend, the actress posted the below heartfelt tribute to “one of my favourite human beings on Earth” and “one of the great loves of my life”:

There are no adequate words. Today I find myself attempting to pick up the pieces of my heart that have broken into such tiny shards, I’ll likely never find them all. Today I, and so many of my loved ones, lost an incredible friend. Dan Fredinburg was one-of-a-kind. Fearless. Funny. A dancing robot who liked to ride dinosaurs and chase the sun and envision a better future for the world. His brain knew how to build it. His heart was constantly evolving to push himself to make it so. He was one of my favourite human beings on Earth. He was one of the great loves of my life. He was one of my truest friends. He was an incredible brother, a brilliant engineer, and a damn good man. I’m devastated and simultaneously so deeply grateful to have known and loved him, and to have counted him as one of my tribe. I was so looking forward to our planned download of “all the things” when he got home. I am crushed that I will never hear that story. I am crushed knowing that there are over 1,000 people in Nepal suffering this exact feeling, knowing that they too will never hear another tale about an adventure lived from someone that they love. Disasters like this are often unquantifiable, the enormity is too much to understand. Please remember that each person who is now gone was someone’s Dan. Please remember that our time on this Earth is not guaranteed. Please tell those you love that you do. Right now. This very minute. And please send a kiss to the sky for my friend Dan. His energy is so big and so bright, and it’s all around us, so put some love toward him today. And then hug your loved ones again. #goodbyesweetfriend #savetheice #Nepal #AdventureswithDAN

A day after her initial post, Bush posted the below, still trying to understand the loss:

“It happens like this” – Lang Leav #AdventureswithDan

On Monday, Bush announced that she is trying to make a difference in the late Google exec’s name, sharing a link to his crowdrise fundraising site, which has currently raised nearly $US40,000.

#MondayMantra – “I am going to benefit others as much as I can.” @danfredinburg lived like this. I am one of the people in his tribe, who was fortunate enough to watch him constantly exploding like a star, growing, discovering, learning, and BEing. He was one of the rare ones, who could read something like this and then put it immediately into action. There were no fleeting lessons for him. Everything was concrete. Everything was actionable. And we, his tribe, feel him everywhere still. He went to a place he loved to pursue his dream and find his peace, and he made sure his happiness would give happiness to others. He was raising funds for @OrphanGift. We will continue doing so for him. If his story has inspired you, helped light a fire in you, or touched your heart, please consider helping us carry out his mission. www.crowdrise.com/CelebratingDan

Fredinburg’s younger sister, Megan, initially confirmed her brother’s death via his Instagram account, stating:

“I regret to inform all who loved him that during the avalanche on Everest early this morning our Dan suffered from a major head injury and didn’t make it… All our love and thanks to those who shared this life with our favourite hilarious strong willed man. He was and is everything to us.”

