Actress Sophia Bush Gushes About Google Exec Boyfriend: 'He's The Spark To My Flame'

Actress/activist Sophia Bush was “feeling emotional” after hosting VH1’s Do Something Awards in Hollywood Wednesday night and took to social media to gush about her Google executive boyfriend, Dan Fredinburg.

Bush posted the following note to her Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of the couple:

I usually shy away from personal stuff, but I’m feeling real emotional tonight… Hosting the @DoSomethingAwards was a milestone for me. And I wouldn’t have been the same without this man by my side. Thank you, Dan, for loving my passion and my fight. Thank you for being the spark to my match. (And yeah, shout out to @Ted_Baker for making such damn sexy suits. ;)#hotness) #worththewait #happy#unselfishcoupleselfie.

#Worththewait indeed, as 31-year-old Bush was briefly married to her “One Tree Hill” costar Chad Michael Murray in 2005 for five months, and later dated costar Austin Nichols for six years before calling it quits in February 2012.

Bush and Fredinburg have been dating since earlier this year, and even attended Coachella together.

“They’re both so passionate about the world,” a friend told Us Weekly in April, noting that Fredinburg is “super intelligent.”

Fredinburg has worked for Google for the past six years. He is a program manager there and has worked on Google Maps, Google’s privacy strategy, and YouTube.

On his Twitter bio, Fredinburg describes himself as an “Adventurer, Inventor, and Energetic Engineer @ Google.”

He often tweets to his lady @SophiaBush, and posted the same below photo, but with the caption: “So grateful to be on the arm of the benevolent, world changing @sophiabush at the #DSAwards

@DoSomething.”

Fredinburg posted a birthday message for Bush three weeks ago:

Happy birthday to the most incredible ball of energy that is @sophiabush You never cease to amaze me with your love and compassion for those around you, unlimited talents and eternal sense of adventure!

