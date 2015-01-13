One Of The Most Talked-About CEOs In Retail Has Suddenly Stepped Down

Nasty Gal CEO Sophia Amoruso has suddenly handed over her title.

Amoruso, 30, who started Nasty Gal as an eBay shop in 2006, told Re/code that she will stay on as executive chairman.

Amoruso said that the growing company needs a leader with more experience in day-to-day operations.

Nasty Gal President Sheree Waterson, formerly of Lululemon, will be the new CEO.

Nasty Gal has had a tough year.

The company reportedly laid off 10% of its staff over the summer after sales growth began stalling. Re/code says that competition from similar sites like Tobi could be hurting the business.

While Amoruso won’t be leading Nasty Gal as CEO, she says she will still be involved in the day-to-day decisions.

In her memoir #GIRLBOSS, Amoruso said she never planned on running a huge company.

“I was 22 and, like most 22-year-olds, I was looking for a way to pay my rent and buy my Starbucks chai. Had someone shown me the future of where Nasty Gal would be in 2014, I would have gasped in revulsion, thinking, Oh, hell no, that is way too much work,” she writes.

Amoruso was named Business Insider’s Sexiest CEO in 2013.

