CBS journalist reportedly thrown to the ground by police at canceled Trump rally

CBS News journalist Sopan Deb was thrown to the ground and arrested while covering a planned Donald Trump rally in Chicago that devolved into chaos, CBS reported.

At the Friday rally, which was canceled at the last minute due to “security concerns,” Deb can be seen interviewing both Trump supporters and protesters.

Outside the University of Illinois at Chicago Pavilion, Deb’s camera continues to record some of the chaos, including a man with a bloody face, appearing to be arrested by police.

Then, there’s a commotion, and the camera drops. Deb says he was grabbed from behind and thrown on the ground with no forewarning, according to CBS.

He also claims that a police officer stepped on his neck while he was on the ground being handcuffed. On the video, Deb can be heard identifying himself as a reporter.

Police charged Deb with resisting arrest, though he doesn’t appear to be doing so in the video.

Thousands of people had gathered at the Trump rally on Friday, but a large number of them were protesters.

A number of fights broke out between Trump supporters and protesters, and eventually the rally was canceled. You can watch the video on the CBS website.

