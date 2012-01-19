A Huge Crowd Just Mobbed The New York Senators' Offices To Protest SOPA

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Along with a ton of websites going dark in protest of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and Protect-IP Act (PIPA), tech communities around the world started protests against the bill.New York was no exception, with hundreds of tech geeks showing up to show their disdain for the bills. They rallied outside the offices of New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to convince them to stop supporting the bill.



To some extent, the bills are vague and could promote online censorship — and kill a lot of startups in Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley.

And it’s pissed off a lot of people.

We took a trip to the protests. Here’s what we saw.

