One Of The Congressmen Supporting SOPA Just Caved

Photo: Lamar Smith

It looks like all of the pressure opponents of the SOPA bill have been applying is making a difference.Representative Lamar Smith, the congressman who introduced the highly contested bill, announced today that one of the most controversial provisions in the bill will be removed.



His office released a statement .that read, “After consultation with industry groups across the country I feel we should remove Domain Name System Blocking from the Stop Online Piracy Act so that the Committee can further examine the issues surrounding this provision.”

This means that Reddit or Facebook cannot have their domain name blocked simply because one of their users is accused of stealing IP.

It’s a major victory — if the final bill truly reflects this change. However we think readers should note that this likely means he didn’t have the votes to get it out of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee unless he amended the bill to ease the concerns of other committee members who may be facing tough re-election campaigns.

Pay attention to the version of the bill that leaves the House floor, if one makes it that far.

This was released on the Friday before a three day weekend after all…

