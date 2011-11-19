Europe Thinks That US Anti-Piracy Bill Is Dumb Too

Pretty much every tech-related person in the States let out an anguished, bemused cry last week as it emerged that a draconian anti-piracy bill was worming its way through Congress and presented a very real threat of becoming law.



If you’re unfamiliar with the bill, read a great summary of it and exactly what it means here >

Opponents of the bill may have found an unlikely ally, however, in the European Parliament.

Users on Reddit have noticed that the latest joint motion for the EU-US Summit of 28 November 2011 from the Parliament contains the point:

“Stresses the need to protect the integrity of the global internet and freedom of communication by refraining from unilateral measures to revoke IP addresses or domain names.”

We’re guessing this is perhaps an example of the expanding influence of the Pirate Party in the EU…







