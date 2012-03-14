What Do You Do After You Beat SOPA? Throw A Party, Of Course

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
What do you do after you beat SOPA? You throw a fun party at SXSW. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was joined by tech guys from Google, Quora, and other companies, and key players from Washington D.C., at the “Don’t Mess With The Internet Party.”
Even though many people at the party bonded over the Internet during the whole SOPA ordeal, many haven’t met in person.
This was their chance to do that.
The party was in a big tent. This was the first thing we saw: Fight to win... the largest protest on the Internet.
Around 4 p.m. people started trickling in. People knew each other online, but have not necessarily met in person. There was a hammock in case anybody wanted to take a nap.
Everyone was already here at SXSW, so Elizabeth Stark, a leader in the free culture movement, decided to throw a big party so the key players could talk and bond in a more relaxed atmosphere.
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian led the Internet blackout on Jan. 18 in protest of SOPA. He was one of the most outspoken voices in the protest.
Google's Greg Marra is talking to Breadpig's chief of staff Katrina Manalac. Manalac works closely with Reddit's Ohanian on all his projects.
Quora engineer Aviv Ovadya is holding up a sign to support the open Internet. He's one of the many tech guys who came here today for the party.
