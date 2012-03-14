What Do You Do After You Beat SOPA? Throw A Party, Of Course

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

What do you do after you beat SOPA? You throw a fun party at SXSW. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was joined by tech guys from Google, Quora, and other companies, and key players from Washington D.C., at the “Don’t Mess With The Internet Party.”



Even though many people at the party bonded over the Internet during the whole SOPA ordeal, many haven’t met in person.

This was their chance to do that.

