"SOPA Creator" Rep. Lamar Smith Just Won The Nomination

It has now been formally reported that Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX.) won the Republican nomination, all but guaranteeing him another term in Congress… They do things different in Texas, y’all. Real different.



But what about the Internet activists? What about the concerned Reddit nation?

They didn’t put their money where their hearts were: keyboard jockeys with no follow-through.

Test PAC, the innovative group designed to unseat Lamar Smith, raised only $9,400 from Internet users, far short of the group’s $25,000 goal. I’m ashamed more people didn’t care, to be honest. (But all hope is not lost: David’s team is now raising $50,000, click here to donate any amount greater than $1 — the money will go toward viral videos and a rapid nationwide marketing push to warn the American people about CISPA, NDAA, and other legislative threats to Americans’ basic rights. We are relentless and it is time to get serious. The group’s YouTube channel already has attracted 415,677 video views.)

Lobbying groups and the entertainment industry, unlike the great Internet public, had no problems opening their wallets and tossing some filthy lucre around. According to KUT, “Smith is a 14 year incumbent who raised $1.3 million for his reelection bid. Mack raised $50,000 and Morgan gathered $9,000.”

Money is speech in America, and you didn’t put your money on the line. You just posted a couple of links to your wall and said, “My job here is done! I’m a patriot!”

Greater action is called for. Spread awareness of what’s happening in Congress. It’s not as if our media will — the Justin Bieber accuser must be interviewed, 24/7. Far more important.

There’s a chance, a small chance by the numbers, that if we raise MASSIVE awareness perhaps Smith’s Democratic challenger will win in the general election. But we need to get serious. Test PAC, aside from being under-funded, didn’t do it right: their billboard and TV commercial were too obscure. It was designed for the tech-savvy Reddit crowd, not for older conservative voters in a conservative district.

