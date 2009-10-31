ICANN Opens Huge International Gold Rush

Domain squatters better start breaking out copies of Rosetta Stone language learning software.



ICANN, the committee responsible for coordinating Internet domain names, has approved plans to let countries register domain names written in non-Latin characters. It’s the biggest change to the Internet works since its inception.

Domain names can be registered in non-Latin characters such as Arabic, Chinese, and Cyrillic.

The domain names won’t need .com or .net added to the end.

Countries and registrars can apply to sell the domain names by middle of 2010.

More than half of the 1.6 billion Internet users today don’t use English for input making for huge domain name markets

So yeah, if you’re looking for a quick buck, brush up on your Chinese. It’s not exactly glamorous, but selling domains can be big business. Check these sales figures out:

Sex.com, sold for $14 million Fund.com, sold for $9.99 million Porn.com, sold for $9.5 million Diamonds.com, sold for $7.5 million Business.com, sold for $7.5 million Beer.com, sold for $7 million Casino.com, sold for $5.5 million AsSeenOnTV.com, sold for $5.1 million Toys.com, sold for $5.1 million Korea.com, sold for $5 million

