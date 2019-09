TweetDeck CEO Iain Dodsworth

Photo: Documentally

TweetUp, the Twitter ad network, has changed its name to PostUp.Iain Dodsworth, the creator of very popular Twitter client TweetDeck, has started calling his product simply “The Deck.”



Finally, TweetPhoto is now Plixi.

That’s three! That’s a trend!

Guess that’s what happens when the platform starts competing with the apps.

