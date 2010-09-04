Check Out These Two Guys Fighting In The US Open Stands

Boy do we love John Koblin’s annual US Open blog:



During the second-round match last night between Novak Djokovic and Philipp Petzschner, some guy who was reportedly “cursing and acting obnoxiously” got into an argument in the stands with a woman in her forties. She slapped him. He flipped out. Then the woman’s 70-something father TOOK THIS DUDE DOWN.

Then they all got taken away in cuffs, according to The New York Times.

A nearby tennis fan captured the fracas on video.

“I caught the whole escapade!” he said, laughing. “We’re gonna go on YouTube!”

Will it go viral?

See the video below and then watch a close-up of the exchange.



