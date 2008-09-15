Soon-To-Be-Fired Lehman And Merrill Bankers, Here's Where The Jobs Are

As a service to the Lehman and Merrill employees who may find themselves without jobs, here’s a list of the banks that are hiring, including Ken Moelis’ eponymous firm, which has been on quite a tear this summer and is now expanding to London. Plenty of other boutiques are also looking for top bankers.



The Deal: The Telegraph reported veteran dealmaker Ken Moelis is opening a London office for the firm he founded in July 2007 to compete with firms such as Greenhill & Co., Rothschild, Gleacher Shacklock LLP and Evercore Partners Inc. — who, ahem, may also be looking for top talent. So far, Moelis hired former Deutsche Bank AG banker Kristian Bagger to lead the effort. Bagger retired from Deutsche in June, where he covered Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The Deal reported earlier in August that Moelis has been on a hiring spree as Greg Share grabbed a PE gig in New York, and just a few days ago, consumer products expert Andrew Shore took an MD job in the same office.

The Telegraph article notes that from a standing start, Moelis now employs nearly 150 people and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Chicago, and has won big advisory roles such as with InBev SA’s $52 billion takeover of Anheuser-Busch Cos. and Hilton Hotels on its $20 billion acquisition by Blackstone Group LP.

eFinancialCareers said Moelis isn’t the only boutique advisory firm sniffing around for staff — headhunters say Fenchurch is also hiring “aggressively,” and is particularly interested in hearing from FIG bankers. And they note an article in the Financial Times a few months ago showed healthy hiring at Greenhill, Hawkpoint, Evercore and Blackstone Group. Told ya so. The eFinancialCareers report also quoted Jim Nairn at recruitment firm Cornell Partnership as saying quite a few advisory boutiques are upgrading and adding to headcount: “Unlike investment banks, they’re not taking the hits to other parts of their business.”

