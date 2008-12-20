Soon-To-Be-Divorced Former Investment Banker Demands $53,000 A Week

What can you buy with $53,000? A new car, a year’s tuition at an Ivy League college, or one week’s worth of personal expenses if you’re countess/former investment banker Marie Douglas-David. And, recession be damned, she’s demanding her soon-to-be ex-husband, George, pay her enough money that she can keep up her lavish lifestyle.



NY Post: Pity poor Marie Douglas-David, 36, a stunning Swedish countess in the middle of a divorce. She has no job, no assets and must depend on the largesse of her 66-year-old hubby for her well-being.

He is being kind.

At a hearing this week in Hartford Superior Court, he agreed to pay her $978,000 until their legal teams work out the terms of their divorce, including whether a $43 million post-nup she signed is still valid.

After six years of marriage, the eye-candy countess wants to keep the couple’s 10,000-square-foot penthouse at 740 Park Ave., a source said…

How does Marie, who used to work for Lazard, rack up such a large bill every week?

Mortgage and maintenance fees and rent for the Park Avenue penthouse, the Hamptons retreat and properties in Sweden account for $27,300 a week, according to a financial affidavit she filed with the court. And then there’s travel ($8,000), clothing ($4,500), a personal assistant ($2,209), horse care ($1,570), domestic help ($1,480), entertainment and restaurants ($1,500), health and skin care ($1,000), dry cleaning ($650), flowers ($600) and a trainer ($250)…

And, get this, she and George used to spend more.

[W]hile the countess and her husband, who used to be the CEO of United Technologies, were together, they spent $200,000 a week – or $10 million a year.

Douglas-David, the source said, only wants to live in the style to which she has grown accustomed. She has had no job since – with the backing of her husband – she quit her post at Lazard in 2003.

See Also: Divorce At Swanky Manhattan Co-Op 740 Park

