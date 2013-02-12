The Future Of Video: Interactive Clips With A 180-Degree Viewing Angle

We’ve been fans of Condition One for a while. That’s the augmented reality app backed by Mark Cuban that lets users view videos with a 180-degree field of vision.



But we recently tested out Condition One’s version 2.0 iPad app and now we’re more impressed than ever.

The company, led by Academy Award nominated storyteller Danfung Dennis, recently launched version 2.0 and the app is filled with cool new ways to watch video, particularly full high-def videos filmed with GoPro or RED epic cameras.

See for yourself. Here’s the software in action:

ConditionOne works by taking distorted video shot with a wide-angle lens. The software then projects the video onto a dome that melts away distortion allowing users to see above, below, left and right.

The company is targeting what it calls “high-quality content creators” such as businesses looking to add impressive viewing angles for videos aimed at consumers.

“Imagine a day when you can interact with a music video via Xbox Kinect and focus on the drummer instead of the lead singer,” Condition One COO Andrew Chang told Business Insider. While the company has no concrete plans to integrate with Microsoft’s technology it’s interesting to imagine the capabilities of the technology.

“Condition One’s software doesn’t provide the traditional lean back experience we’re used to,” Chang continued.

Besides its plans for Kinect, the company is also working on a web player that allows viewers to interact with videos via a mouse.

ConditionOne’s grand vision could very well change the face of video. “We want to create a totally immersive video experience where you feel like you’re actually there,” Chang said.

High-res footage on tablets, the Web and gesture-based systems like Kinect are only the start.

Eventually, ConditionOne wants to be baked into the hardware of every video consumption device. As new hardware is introduced, “we’ll evolve our technology to fit,” Chang promised.

