13 Winning Photos From Sony's World Photography Awards

Amanda Macias
Arup Ghosh

Sony and World Photography Organisation announced the winners of the 2014 Sony World Photography Awardsin the Open and Youth Competition.

Ten winners were selected from 65,512 entries. Another three photos won the top spot the Youth competition categories.

Next month, two photographers will win the Sony World Photography Awards Photographer of the Year title in the Open and Youth categories.

Check out the winning shots below.

Category: Smile

Category: People

Category: Travel

Category: Nature And Wildlife

Category: Split Second

Category: Architecture

Category: Enhanced

Category: Arts And Culture

Category: Low Light

Category: Panoramic

Category: Culture

Category: Portraits

Category: Environment

