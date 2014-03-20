13 Winning Photos From Sony's World Photography Awards

Sony and World Photography Organisation announced the winners of the 2014 Sony World Photography Awardsin the Open and Youth Competition.
Ten winners were selected from 65,512 entries. Another three photos won the top spot the Youth competition categories.
Next month, two photographers will win the Sony World Photography Awards Photographer of the Year title in the Open and Youth categories.
Check out the winning shots below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.