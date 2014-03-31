37 Breathtaking Photos That Won At Sony's World Photography Awards

Amanda Macias
Michael Nordqvist

Now in its second year, Sony World Photography Awards‘ National Award uncovers the best single image taken by a local photographer in countries spanning from Africa, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, to the Pacific Island region.

A handful of photography experts saw nearly 140,000 entries and selected 37 winning shots. The competition also featured a Youth category for up-and-coming photographers and an Open program.

A photographer of the year will be announced on April 30th. The 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition will open at Somerset House in London, running May 1-18.

Australia: 'Going Home' by Neville Jones

Hong Kong: 'Jump Of Life' by Cheung Lai San

Germany: 'Lightsnake' by Holger Schmidtke

France: 'Perce' by Thibaud Jourdan

Belgium: 'An Afternoon City Sun' by Wim Hermans

Austria: 'Tram' by Christian Stangl

Mexico: 'Stars Shower' by David Montaño

China: 'Rain In Ancient Town' by Li Chen

Malaysia: 'Photographer Story -- Behind The Scene' by Hairul Azizi Harun

Sweden: 'Exit' by Michael Nordqvist

Greece: 'Al Zaatari Store' by Panayis Chrysovergis

Colombia: 'Happiness And Humility' by Johana Peña Aristizabal

India: 'Colourful India' by Bisheswar Choudhury

Italy: 'Beyond The Curtain' by Andrea Menozzi

Taiwan: 'Married The Christmas' by Ren-Kai Liu

Poland: 'The Inhabitant Of Szack Of Ukraine And Her Horse' by Mateusz Baj

Indonesia: 'Not Superman' by Irwansyah

Kenya: 'Capture Kenya' by Allan Gichigi

Korea: 'Ripples In The Calm Lake' by Dowon Choi

Philippines: 'The Harvester' by Joel C Forte

Portugal: Untitled by João Galamba de Oliveira

Singapore: 'What Are You Staring At?' by Chin Boon Leng

Argentina: 'Between Lines' by Patricia Ackerman

Chile: 'Organillero' by Cristian Alvarado

Central America: 'Mirror' by Gabriel Solis Carmona

Peru: 'Smiles in the Cemetery' by Milko Torres Ramirez

Venezuela: '3 Gamins Jouent Au Foot' by Daniel George Henriquez Deambrogio

Ecuador: 'Confesiones' by Luis Chandi Páez

Ireland: 'Mute Swan Resting' by Norma Gleeson

Spain: 'Sahara Express' by Rafael Gutierrez

Switzerland: 'Facing The Deep' by Patrick Ems

Thailand: 'Children Day' by Suthas Rungsirisilp

Turkey: 'Fishing Shelter' by Bulent Suberk

United Kingdom: 'The Calm Before The Storm' by Sean Batten

Vietnam: 'Morning Fisherman' by Trinh Xuan Hai

New Zealand: 'Into The Bend' by Peter Graney

Netherlands: 'A Touch Of A 17th Century Dutch Painting' by Theo de Witte

