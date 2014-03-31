37 Breathtaking Photos That Won At Sony's World Photography Awards

Now in its second year, Sony World Photography Awards‘ National Award uncovers the best single image taken by a local photographer in countries spanning from Africa, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, to the Pacific Island region.

A handful of photography experts saw nearly 140,000 entries and selected 37 winning shots. The competition also featured a Youth category for up-and-coming photographers and an Open program.

A photographer of the year will be announced on April 30th. The 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition will open at Somerset House in London, running May 1-18.

