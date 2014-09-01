People Are Complaining About The Anime Schoolgirl Sony Used To Demo Its VR Headset

Sony Japan In Summer Lesson, the player is transported into the bedroom of a Japanese schoolgirl.

Sony has showcased a potentially controversial new game to show off the technology behind its new Project Morpehus virtual reality headset.

Sony introduced the new game, called Summer Lesson, during its pre-Tokyo Game Show press conference, Mat Smith at Engadget reports. It’s made by the same team behind the popular Tekken fighting series. In Summer Lesson, the player is transported into the bedroom of a Japanese schoolgirl, whom you can interact with by either nodding or shaking your head.

Sony’s Project Morpheus headset is set to bring high-definition virtual reality to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The device is still a prototype, and so Sony is introducing new technology demos to showcase the headset’s virtual reality capabilities.

Sony Japan Some examples of potentially controversial camera angles in Sony’s new video game called Summer Lesson.

With lingering camera angles focusing on the skirt and chest of the game’s schoolgirl, Summer Lesson is already triggering controversy in the gaming world. People on Twitter are calling it “strange,” “questionable” and “divisive.” It’s “basically an excuse to stare at a high school girl,” said one commenter. The game follows a storm of negative press surrounding the way women are represented in video games. Video game critic Anita Sarkeesian, for example, recently faced death threats after criticising the way women are portrayed in mainstream video games.

Despite making up nearly half of the audience for video games, women are underserved in the video game industry, with games such as Assassin’s Creed heavily criticised for their absence of female characters.

Watch a demonstration of the virtual reality headset in a clip from the Sony media event below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.